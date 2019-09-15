|
Carl "Carlos" Arthur Baker
Springfield - Carl Arthur Baker, 80, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at home in Fair Grove, Missouri following a brief illness. He was surrounded by family and left peacefully.
Carl was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, the son of Carl Arlington Baker and Alice (Butler) Baker. He was a lifelong resident of Missouri after he served in the US Navy. Carl was a life long learner and had a passion for the pursuit of knowledge and innovation. He was generous and kind and believed in giving to those less fortunate. He loved music and playing instruments, and passed on that love to those around him. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to places off the beaten path, and gardening.
Carl led by example to think, love, and to be there for family and friends, in good times and bad, no questions asked. His joy was his friends and family.
He leaves his spouse of 33 years, Jill McNamara; son Jesse Baker and wife Terri and their children Miles and Isla; son Jason Baker and wife Annie, children Joey and Emily, and grandchildren, Lyla and Erica; sister, Jude Baker, spouse Russ and daughter Polly; brother John Baker and wife Patty; and brother David Baker and wife Cathy. His sister Mary Baker predeceased him. He also leaves nieces and nephews, Kenny and wife Iri, Beth Ann, Chelsea, Matthew, Danny, Michelle and husband Marty, and all their children; as well as other close family members and friends.
When Carl encountered those who were in need, he would provide them with some money for a meal and words of encouragement, so in place of flowers, please donate to your local homeless shelter.
"That a man is a success - who has lived well, laughed often and loved much; who has gained the respect of intelligent men and the love of children; who has filled his niche and accomplished his task; who leaves the world better than he found it; who has never lacked appreciation of earth's beauty or failed to express it; who looked for the best in others and the best he had." (Anonymous)
Carl, you are loved and will be missed. Enjoy your new adventures.
A celebration of Carl's life will be at Historic Fire House No 2, 101 E. Commercial Street on September 19, 2019, from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019