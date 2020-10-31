1/1
Ash Grove - Carl Copenhaver, 91, passed away peacefully at Ash Grove Healthcare Center on October 28, 2020. Carl was born July 10, 1929 in Ameagle, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Georgia (Estep) and Ben Copenhaver. He graduated from Clear Fork High School, in Colcord, WV and later Golden State Technologies in California. Carl married Opal (Sullivan) Reed in 1964. Carl was involved in the electronics industry most of his life, and he was proud that he helped design and build the first multi-layer circuit board for NASA, which was used to fire the re-entry rockets to bring a chimpanzee safely back to Earth. Carl worked for Litton Advanced Circuitry Division, Solid State Circuits, Dayco, and Positronics Industries. He loved to fish, camp, travel and garden. He was known for funny quotes and sayings, singing silly songs, fishing, and telling stories. One thing he liked to tell you was, "Don't be dumber than a box of rocks!" Carl is survived by his sweetheart, Charlene Bowman of Everton, MO, children, Jerry Reed and wife, Bonnie of Merlin, OR, daughter, Ginny Cox of Springfield, MO, son Jim Reed and wife, Bonita of Nixa, MO, son Ron Reed of Ash Grove, MO, daughter, Carla O'Marr and husband, James of Bois D'Arc, MO, brother James Copenhaver and sister-in-law, Carolyn of Marietta, Georgia, sister-in-law Pat Sullivan of Flat Creek, TN, brother-in-law Albert Hurt of Tremont, IL, sister-in-law Carolyn Hurt of Springfield, MO and brother-in-law and fishing buddy Doyle Hurt and wife, Mary of Nixa, MO. Carl is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Carl was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Opal (Sullivan) Copenhaver, parents Ben and Georgia Copenhaver, brothers Alva (Sonny) Osborne, Willard Osborne, Millard Osborne, Joe Osborne, Ray Copenhaver, and sisters, Orpha (Osborne) Dickerson, Delma (Osborne) Btkos, Isabelle (Osborne) Woolsey, and Nina (Copenhaver) Thomas. Visitation will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home North on Saturday, November 7, 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with graveside service following at 3:00 PM, at Clear Creek Cemetery, Springfield, MO. The family is requiring masks and social distancing at the Visitation and are requesting masks be worn at the graveside service. The family would like to thank Ash Grove Healthcare Facility for their tremendous care, and for loving on Carl the way they did.






Published in News-Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
