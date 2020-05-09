|
Carl E. Fain
Carl E. Fain, age 87, passed away May 1, 2020. He was born November 13, 1932, in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Carl and Nina Fain.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Wylene Lipe, and his grandson, Jamison Wood. He is survived by his four children, daughters Jennifer Wood and her husband Steve, Kathryn Lockhart and her husband Stan, Rebecca Taylor and her husband Greg, and his son, Mark Fain; also by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and his brother, Eric Fain and wife Anna.
Carl graduated from Joplin High School and had a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Oklahoma State University. He spent much of his life in Tulsa, Oklahoma, working as an inventory control manager and raising his family. He lived in Springfield for the last 25 years of his life. He enjoyed fishing the nearby streams, playing tennis, participating in choir and book club at the Unitarian Universalist church, and teaching anyone who wanted to learn how to play bridge.
He was active in the Springfield community in many ways, but his passion was literacy. He volunteered with Friends of the Library for over 20 years, began a program to give free books to those in need through Crosslines, and loved giving books as gifts. He moved back to Tulsa less than a month ago to be near his family.
Services are pending due to the corona virus. Memorial contributions can be made to Greene County's Friends of the Library, or to a library or literacy .
Published in the News-Leader from May 9 to May 10, 2020