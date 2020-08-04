1/1
Carl Francis Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Francis Schmidt

Springfield - Carl Francis Schmidt, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born June 1, 1941 to Albert and Flora Schmidt of Verona, Missouri.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie of 50 years of marriage; his daughter Patricia Whittaker; his son Gary Slankard; his parents; his brother Joe Schmidt; and his sister Mary Ann Jirik.

He is survived by his son Denis Schmidt of Louisville, Kentucky; son Rick Slankard (Starla); daughter Nanci Hale (Ron), both of Sand Springs, OK; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. Also surviving are brothers and sister: Andrew Schmidt of West Fork, AR, Leo Schmidt (Janice), Ralph Schmidt (Jeannie), Marguerite Butterworth (Bill); sister-in-law Joyce Tinklepaugh, all of Monett; and a host of friends.

Carl worked and retired from Associated Wholesale Grocers, Teamsters Local 245. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus and was devoted to volunteering with Catholic charities. Carl was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, watching every game. He loved keeping his lawn pristine, and his tomatoes were the best. He was a loving husband, father, sibling and friend and will be missed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Catholic Charities, 424 E. Monastery, Springfield, MO 65807.

COVID observance will be followed. However, there is adequate room for attendance and overflow will be provided. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield from 5-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 with prayer service at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved