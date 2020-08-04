Carl Francis Schmidt



Springfield - Carl Francis Schmidt, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on August 3, 2020. He was born June 1, 1941 to Albert and Flora Schmidt of Verona, Missouri.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie of 50 years of marriage; his daughter Patricia Whittaker; his son Gary Slankard; his parents; his brother Joe Schmidt; and his sister Mary Ann Jirik.



He is survived by his son Denis Schmidt of Louisville, Kentucky; son Rick Slankard (Starla); daughter Nanci Hale (Ron), both of Sand Springs, OK; 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he dearly loved. Also surviving are brothers and sister: Andrew Schmidt of West Fork, AR, Leo Schmidt (Janice), Ralph Schmidt (Jeannie), Marguerite Butterworth (Bill); sister-in-law Joyce Tinklepaugh, all of Monett; and a host of friends.



Carl worked and retired from Associated Wholesale Grocers, Teamsters Local 245. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was an active member of The Knights of Columbus and was devoted to volunteering with Catholic charities. Carl was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Fan, watching every game. He loved keeping his lawn pristine, and his tomatoes were the best. He was a loving husband, father, sibling and friend and will be missed.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Catholic Charities, 424 E. Monastery, Springfield, MO 65807.



COVID observance will be followed. However, there is adequate room for attendance and overflow will be provided. Visitation will be at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield from 5-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 with prayer service at 7:00 PM in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.









