Carl L. Galloway
Rogersville - Carl Leon Galloway, 91, Rogersville, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Ozark Riverview Manor.
He was born June 27, 1927 in Webster County, Missouri, the son of the late Forrest L. and Freeda M. (Triplett) Galloway. He was united in marriage October 29, 1948 to Marjorie E. Wilkerson.
Carl was employed with various power plants before moving back to Rogersville and starting Galloway Electric Company in 1976. He was a member of the Church of Christ and enjoyed taking care of his farm, milking, whittling, hunting, walking in the woods and tinkering and fixing things. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marj; three daughters, Judy Geraci and husband Charles, Janet Wade and husband Dan, and Peggy McThompson and husband Terry; a son, Kendall Galloway and wife Kristy; a brother, Dale Galloway and wife Donna; nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holland Cemetery, Rogersville.
Visitation will be held from 6 - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the funeral home.
The family request memorial donations to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N. Fair Haven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 19, 2019