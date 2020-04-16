|
|
Carl Marshall
Springfield - Carl Dee Marshall, 94, of Springfield, MO went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April, 15, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO, were he had resided since April of 2016. He was born on Sunday, April 1925 in Long Lane, MO to Alpha Rose and David Marshall.
Carl grew up on the family farm and graduated from Conway, MO high school in 1942. In 1943 he married Jane Marie Brassfield at the Campbell Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. Together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2003. Carl and Jane were both faithful and active members of the Campbell United Methodist Church. After a tour of duty in the United States Army from 1943-1945, he returned home after an injury and began his life long career as a salesman. Carl worked for Quinn's Coffee Company for 30 years and then managed Prestige Coffee Systems in Springfield, MO until his retirement in 1993. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Joplin, MO Scottish Rite. Carl was active in the South Side Senior Citizen Volunteers and the Rainbow Network. He enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool and watching Cardinals baseball.
Carl was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, one older brother Elston, his oldest daughter Mary Manning and one grandson Lance Manning.
He is survived by his two daughters Linda Snadon (husband Tom) and Carla Stepp of Springfield, MO, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two nephews.
Carl will be in state from 10 AM to 2 PM Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804, with graveside services to follow at 9 AM Monday, April 20, 2020. A celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Campbell United Methodist Church or the Rainbow Network. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020