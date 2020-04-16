Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Lying in State
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Marshall


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Marshall Obituary
Carl Marshall

Springfield - Carl Dee Marshall, 94, of Springfield, MO went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April, 15, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO, were he had resided since April of 2016. He was born on Sunday, April 1925 in Long Lane, MO to Alpha Rose and David Marshall.

Carl grew up on the family farm and graduated from Conway, MO high school in 1942. In 1943 he married Jane Marie Brassfield at the Campbell Methodist Church in Springfield, MO. Together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage until her passing in 2003. Carl and Jane were both faithful and active members of the Campbell United Methodist Church. After a tour of duty in the United States Army from 1943-1945, he returned home after an injury and began his life long career as a salesman. Carl worked for Quinn's Coffee Company for 30 years and then managed Prestige Coffee Systems in Springfield, MO until his retirement in 1993. He was a 32nd degree Mason and a member of the Joplin, MO Scottish Rite. Carl was active in the South Side Senior Citizen Volunteers and the Rainbow Network. He enjoyed playing golf, shooting pool and watching Cardinals baseball.

Carl was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, one older brother Elston, his oldest daughter Mary Manning and one grandson Lance Manning.

He is survived by his two daughters Linda Snadon (husband Tom) and Carla Stepp of Springfield, MO, six grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and two nephews.

Carl will be in state from 10 AM to 2 PM Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804, with graveside services to follow at 9 AM Monday, April 20, 2020. A celebration of life and military honors will be conducted at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Campbell United Methodist Church or the Rainbow Network. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -