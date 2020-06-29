Carl Overby
Carl Overby

Nixa - Carl Overby, age 63, of Nixa went home to be with the Lord Sunday, June 28, 2020, He was born in 1956 in Eden, North Carolina to George and Laura (Smith) Overby. He moved to Springfield and attended college at Baptist Bible College. While in college he attended Seminole Baptist Temple. Carl met his wife Dawn Gardner in the college class at the church. He and Dawn were married in the church in 1978 celebrating over 41 years of marriage.

Carl worked at a box factory for a few years and then went to work for Springfield Public Schools as a Custodian. He retired after 30 years of service. Carl loved to sing and sang in the church choir and in quartets.

He also was dedicated to service to the Lord and served as a church Deacon.

Carl is survived by his wife, Dawn; his children Candace Overby of Nixa and John Overby also of Nixa; three sisters Sheron Hopper of Eden, NC, Rhonda Smith of College Station, TX, and Janet Alpern of Clarklake, Michigan; nieces and nephews and many friends.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law Jack and Edna Gardner.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM July 1, 2020 in Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Gene McVey officiating. A private graveside will be held following the service.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
