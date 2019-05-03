Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Springfield - Carl Ramsey, age 68, of Springfield, MO passed away May 1, 2019. He was born September 27, 1950 in Illinois to Elie and Maude Ramsey. Carl retired from General Electric/Regal Beloit after many years. He is survived by his wife, Ginny.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life later that day will be at the family home beginning at 6:00 pm.

Carl always said if he won the lottery, he would buy a semi loaded with food for the needy. So, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ozark Food Harvest, or The Salvation Army.
Published in the News-Leader on May 3, 2019
