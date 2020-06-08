Carleen Ellen Rhodes
Springfield - Carleen Ellen Rhodes, age 43, of Springfield passed away Sunday, June 7th, 2020.
A visitation celebrating Carleen's life will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral South.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.