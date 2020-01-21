Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlene Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlene Anderson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carlene Anderson Obituary
Carlene Anderson

Springfield - Carlene Anderson passed away on Saturday, January 18 peacefully following a long illness.

She was born Eunice Carlene Day on June 20, 1938, in Sacramento, California, to Carl and Bertie Day. She married David P. Anderson on July 1, 1961, in Taneyville.

Carlene grew up in Taney County and graduated from Forsyth High School in 1956. She attended Draughon Business College in Springfield and worked several years as a secretary. She performed volunteer work both for her church and for Crosslines in Springfield.

She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and, previously, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, she served as both a deacon and an elder. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.

Carlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Loretta Day. She is survived by her husband, David; her son Kyle and his wife Kim of Springfield; her daughter Rebecca and her husband David Crighton of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren Kiersten Anderson, Riegen Anderson, and George "Joe" Crighton; two step grandsons Charles Payne and Jessie Bowers, and a number of nieces and nephews as well as many friends.

Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Chris Miller officiating. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Springfield, or to Council of Churches of the Ozarks' Crosslines.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -