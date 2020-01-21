|
|
Carlene Anderson
Springfield - Carlene Anderson passed away on Saturday, January 18 peacefully following a long illness.
She was born Eunice Carlene Day on June 20, 1938, in Sacramento, California, to Carl and Bertie Day. She married David P. Anderson on July 1, 1961, in Taneyville.
Carlene grew up in Taney County and graduated from Forsyth High School in 1956. She attended Draughon Business College in Springfield and worked several years as a secretary. She performed volunteer work both for her church and for Crosslines in Springfield.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and, previously, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, she served as both a deacon and an elder. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all.
Carlene was preceded in death by her parents and brother and sister-in-law, Darrell and Loretta Day. She is survived by her husband, David; her son Kyle and his wife Kim of Springfield; her daughter Rebecca and her husband David Crighton of Richmond, VA; her grandchildren Kiersten Anderson, Riegen Anderson, and George "Joe" Crighton; two step grandsons Charles Payne and Jessie Bowers, and a number of nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 25, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Chris Miller officiating. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, Springfield, or to Council of Churches of the Ozarks' Crosslines.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020