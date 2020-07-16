1/1
Carmen Brashers
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Carmen Brashers

Springfield - Carmen Jean (Smart) Brashers, 67, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. She was born on Thursday, November 16, 1952 at the Offutt A.F.B. in Omaha, NE to Cecil C. Smart Jr and Neva Laverne "Dixie" Lovewell.

Carmen worked in the Mercy Hospital Orthopedics billing department. She was a member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls as a Worthy Advisor and a recipient of the Grand Gross of Colors. Carmen was an avid seamstress and loved to crochet, knitting and traveling. She Graduated from Belleville H.S in Omaha, NE in 1970.

Carmen was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her grandparents and one nephew.

She is survived by her three children Jennifer (Farris) Varner, Rebecca Edmonds, Andrew Brashers, five grandchildren, one Brother Cecil C. Smart III of Clinton, MO and two sisters Susan L. Thomas (Jeff) and Nancy Smart of Donna, TX.

Private scattering services will be conducted at a later time and date. On line condolences can be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
