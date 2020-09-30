1/1
Carol Ann Ball
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Ann Ball

Springfield - Carol Ann Ball, age 77, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Table Rock Health Care .

Carol was born July 22, 1943 in Poplar Bluff, MO, to Clyde E. and Anna Marie Coonce . Carol was a graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She graduated from Washington University with a Bachelors Degree in Art. Carol was united in marriage to Gary M. Ball on September 3, 1966 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Carol worked for a number of years as an artist for Lily-Tulip. She retired as Projects Director in the Publications Division at the Assemblies of God Headquarters, after 35 years. Carol loved to travel. She and Gary completed over 25 construction mission trips, spanning the globe. She enjoyed snow skiing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She and Gary are members of Evangel Temple.

Survivors include her loving husband, Gary M. Ball; one sister, Diana Curry and husband Jack, Mountain Home AR; one brother, Ron Mattli and wife Joan of Chillicothe, MO; five nieces and nephews, Brent Darr, Chris Curry, Angela Webb, Ashley McDonnell, and Meagan Macoubrie; one sister- in- law, Charlet and husband Bill Darr; and a host of family and friends.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde E. and Anna Marie Coonce.

The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Carol's life will be held Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 10:30 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with a private burial in Hazelwood Cemetery.

In memory of Carol, memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Temple or Evangel University, where Carol taught art classes over the years.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved