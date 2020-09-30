Carol Ann BallSpringfield - Carol Ann Ball, age 77, Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at Table Rock Health Care .Carol was born July 22, 1943 in Poplar Bluff, MO, to Clyde E. and Anna Marie Coonce . Carol was a graduate of Poplar Bluff High School. She graduated from Washington University with a Bachelors Degree in Art. Carol was united in marriage to Gary M. Ball on September 3, 1966 in Poplar Bluff, MO. Carol worked for a number of years as an artist for Lily-Tulip. She retired as Projects Director in the Publications Division at the Assemblies of God Headquarters, after 35 years. Carol loved to travel. She and Gary completed over 25 construction mission trips, spanning the globe. She enjoyed snow skiing. Her greatest love was spending time with her family. She and Gary are members of Evangel Temple.Survivors include her loving husband, Gary M. Ball; one sister, Diana Curry and husband Jack, Mountain Home AR; one brother, Ron Mattli and wife Joan of Chillicothe, MO; five nieces and nephews, Brent Darr, Chris Curry, Angela Webb, Ashley McDonnell, and Meagan Macoubrie; one sister- in- law, Charlet and husband Bill Darr; and a host of family and friends.Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde E. and Anna Marie Coonce.The family will receive friends from 1-3 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South. A celebration of Carol's life will be held Monday, October 5th, 2020 at 10:30 am in Greenlawn Funeral Home South, with a private burial in Hazelwood Cemetery.In memory of Carol, memorial contributions may be made to Evangel Temple or Evangel University, where Carol taught art classes over the years.