Carol Ashton
Springfield - Dr. Carol Jean Ashton, 80, of Springfield, MO was peacefully embraced by the arms of the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 after succumbing to natural causes while battling cancer. She was born in Brighton, CO on Saturday, August 19, 1939 to John Kammerzell and Emma Kammerzell (Schwab).
Carol grew up with her older sister Irene and brothers John, Robert, LeRoy, Donald, and Kenneth. Dr. Ashton earned her first college degree at Denver University. She went on to earn master's and specialist's degrees at Missouri State as well as a doctorate in education at the University of Missouri earning that university's Outstanding Graduate award. She spent a semester at Yale University, also. After teaching in the Denver and Springfield public schools, she went on to lead Sherwood, Weaver, and Doling elementary schools in Springfield as their principal. Dr. Ashton expanded her impact working tirelessly for the Missouri Department of Education specializing in revitalizing struggling schools and districts. As a teacher, she served as president of the Springfield NEA. As a grandmother, she served as the Reed Academy PTA president. In addition to the five decades she spent in the work above, Carol ventured to Japan, and worked two years there teaching children English. Carol attended Evangel Temple and Hope Church, and she was an active member of the retired principal's association. Dr. Ashton dedicated her life to the service of others and impacted our world through her efforts. A talented singer, artist, writer, and educator, Dr. Ashton will be missed most for her generous, loving spirit.
Carol was predeceased by her husband of 44 years Bob Ashton, who was a noted composer, writer, pianist, and educator.
Carol is survived by her brother Donald, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Julie, and grandchildren Jacob and Lilly. She will be deeply missed by Bob's daughters Cynthia, Rebecca and son-in-law Scott. Carol cherished her grandchildren: Cici, Scott, Ryan, Kaylee, and Jordan. She was so proud to have great-grandchildren Azzo and Odetta. Carol was especially close to her many nieces and nephews; they were all so integral to her life. She will be profoundly missed by her dearest buddies Emile and Pat.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date and time at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to The Kitchen Inc., 1630 N. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65803. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020