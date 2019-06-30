|
|
Carol Fry
Ozark - Carol Fry, age 79 of Ozark, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born January 21, 1940 in Watertown, South Dakota, the daughter of Carl and Adeline Marquardt.
Carol was a member of Cassidy United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader. Carol enjoyed flower gardening, baking, golf and attending dances with her husband Stan at Northview Senior and Nixa Senior Center. She played games like Pitch, Pinochle and Dominoes. Carol and Stan spent time traveling and enjoyed going to family reunions in South Dakota. Carol was a member of Elks Lodge #409 in Springfield.
Survivors include: husband Stan of Ozark; four children; three stepchildren; ten grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and four siblings.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and her first husband, Gerald Burch.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Cassidy United Methodist Church, under direction of Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Suzanne Epperly officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Republic. Visitation will be from noon until 1:00 p.m. immediately before the funeral in the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to Cassidy United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Leader on June 30, 2019