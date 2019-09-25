Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
City Cemetery
Fordland, MO
Carol Hannah Swearengin


1938 - 2019
Carol Hannah Swearengin Obituary
Carol Hannah Swearengin

Springfield, MO - Miss Carol Hannah Swearengin 81, Springfield, MO. passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Fordland, Mo. on April 7, 1938, to John William and Bertha (Terry) Swearengin. She was a retired elementary school teacher, teaching in Fordland and Willard, Mo. She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her sister, Norma Swearengin, who was also a school teacher.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, in the Fordland, MO. City Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
