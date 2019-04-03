Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Park Cemetery
Springfield, MO
Springfield - Carol Janiece (Gibson) West, 83, Springfield, died Saturday, March 30, following a long battle with many health issues. Carol was born February 29, 1936 in Springfield, Mo., the only child to George Ulis and Leola Gibson, who preceded her in death. She attended Study School as well as Central High School, graduating in 1954. She married Ted West on May 29, 1954. Ted preceded her in death on November 17, 2018.

Carol was a homemaker much of her life. In the early 1990s, she joined Ted working at his business, T&L Boat Sales, through 1997. Though she suffered from social anxiety and depression, she was stronger than she would allow herself to believe, beating breast cancer three times.

She is survived by three children and their families, Brenda Smith (Ed), Rhonda Parker (Greg), and Don West (Tammy); six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren. She was a gentle, loving soul and a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Graveside services will be Friday, April 5 at 10:00am at Maple Park Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield. Services have been entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home South. Condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the staff of Willard Care Center, Preferred Hospice, and Oxford Home Health for their outstanding care. Fly high, Grandma Carol.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
