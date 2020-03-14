|
|
Carol Lee Ryan
Springfield - Carol Lee Ryan, 83,Springfield, Mo ,died at Mercy Hospital ,February 14, 2020, of a heart attack and related issues.
She was born May 11, 1936, to Rosella Marie, and Joseph Gilbert Mays, in Madison , Ks. She graduated in 1954 from Madison High school .She married, Kenneth Douglas Ryan, on March 11, 1956. She spent twenty years as an Air Force Wife. She also worked for IRS, and Head Start, and as a bookkeeper before retiring.
Always an independent spirit, and lover of nature, she loved hiking, canoeing, camping and gardening. She was an avid reader, and spent many hours with her dogs, Iggy and LadyBug, at her feet reading, and enjoying a dish of ice cream.
She is survived by a son, Kenneth Douglas Ryan II, Fairgrove, Mo. A daughter, Kathy Denise Ryan-Garcia, Spfd, Mo. Grandchildren,Jason August Baumgartner,Joplin, Mo, Maggie A Ryan, Spfd Mo. Jared Denton Ryan, Peggy A. Ryan, Heather R, Ryan, all of Fairgrove, Mo, Christian Alexander Sylvester , Hutchinson, Ks. She is survived by sisters, Juanita Elizabeth Facklam, Lyndon KS. Joan Marie Patterson, Arvada Co, and a brother C. Michael Baysinger, Emporia Ks. She is survived by 20 great grandchildren, including her first ,Collin A. Sumpter, Los Angeles, California. She was preceded in death on Feb 11, 2020, by her sister, Cheryl Lynn Gorman, 68, Keller, Tx
She is remembered by many friends, including South Side Senior Center, members, and center bus driver Jim, who rushed her to hospital, and long time friend Wayne Bough.
She will be interned at Jaynesville Cemetery,Hamilton, Ks. by her beloved mother, and Grandfather.
A celebration of life will be held 3 pm, March 16, 2020, Central Christian Church.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020