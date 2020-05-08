|
|
Carol Marie Lorenz Kleier
Seymour - Carol Marie Lorenz Kleier, 78, was born in Seymour, Missouri, on December 31st, 1941, and passed away at Cox South Hospital on May 7th, 2020. Carol graduated from Seymour High School in 1959, and received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from what was then Southwest Missouri State University (MSU), graduating Summa Cum Laude in 1983.
Carol was married to Jerry Kleier on January 5th, 1982, at Seymour First Baptist Church. Together they began Circle K Farm Supply running the business side by side for the past 30 plus years. Later they started Kleier Farm and Home which is run by Jerry's son, Todd Kleier, with Carol doing all of the accounting until her passing.
Carol loved gardening, tending to her flowers, and enjoyed fishing with Jerry off the coast of Port Charlotte, Florida, where they spent winters at their second home in their retirement years. Carol was a very patient and kind person, and a good listener. She and Jerry have been dedicated to their community and were active in promoting local organizations, most notably the Seymour YMCA and the Seymour High School Alumni Association. She enjoyed their daily lunch and chats with all of their friends at the Seymour Senior Citizens Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Helen (Bowers) Lorenz; her brother, Arthur Lorenz; and nephew, Chris Lorenz.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of the home; her daughter, Shelly (Scott) Hoffman, and her son, Steve Cardwell - all of Port Charlotte, Florida, and stepson, Todd (Stacy) Kleier, of Seymour. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren, Shawna Cardwell, Jonathon Hoffman, Shane Cardwell, Trevor Kleier, Emily Kleier, and Ben Kleier, and her only great-granddaughter, Nora Cardwell. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth (Alba) Williams, of Brookline, Missouri; her sister-in-law, Pat Lorenz, of Seymour; and several nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seymour YMCA or Seymour Senior Citizens Center. Holman-Howe Funeral Home in Seymour will be open for walk-through viewing starting Monday, May 11, 2020, from 10:00 AM - 7:30 PM. Funeral service is Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at Diggins Baptist Church west of Seymour, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM until service time.
Published in the News-Leader from May 8 to May 10, 2020