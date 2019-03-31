Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmel Baptist Church
Matthews, NC
Carol Walker Obituary
Carol Walker

Charlotte - Carol "Elaine" Walker went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband William "Andy" Walker of 50 years and her daughter, Patrice. The memorial service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, NC.

Elaine was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on April 4, 1944 to Henry Elbert Smith and Edna "Irene" Lott Smith. Elaine was a Waco, Texas resident for 33 years. She worked in various roles as an RN as well as being a minister's wife for over forty years. She and Andy retired to Rogersville, MO. Soon after moving, Andy was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away 6 months later. Elaine relocated to South Carolina in the summer of 2016 to be closer to her son and his family.

Elaine loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching the boys play baseball, and Sunday lunch with family. Elaine enjoyed spending time serving others and sharing her faith. She never met a stranger and loved to travel. She spent her free time rocking babies in the NICU, teaching Sunday School, playing dominos and participating in a weekly Bible study with the "Glad Ladies".

Elaine is survived by her son, Russell and his wife, Susan, of Waxhaw, NC as well as her grandchildren: Corbett and his wife, Lexi, of Charlotte, Kendall, Langdon and Hampton of Waxhaw, NC, and her brother, Don, and his wife, Nancy, of Temecula, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission: Dignity, PO Box 819109, Dallas, TX 75381-9109, MissionDignity.org. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Carol Elaine Walker.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019
