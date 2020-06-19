Carolyn Bell



Ozark - Carolyn Jane Bell, 79, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, June 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.



She was born March 27, 1941 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the daughter of Adrian and Mary (Bauermann) Ague.



She was united in marriage to Gary J. Bell on September 24, 1965 in Poteau, Oklahoma. Along with Gary, Carolyn owned Bell Trucking, Inc. in Van Buren, Arkansas and BELCOR Trucking in Springfield, Missouri for over forty years.



Carolyn was a kind and generous person with many wonderful life-long friends. She truly loved her life and enjoyed the simple pleasures most of all. Her kindness and beautiful spirit will be missed dearly by those that knew and loved her.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, Gary J. Bell, son, Vint Wayne Bell and one sister, Mary (Wilbert) Shimoda of Fort Collins, Colorado.



She is survived by five children, Debbie Patrylick of Benbrook, Texas, Carrie Putnam of Austin, Texas, Vicki (Charley) Perkins of Springfield, Missouri, Steve (Tina) Bell of Nixa, Missouri, Shanda (Cliff) Louzader of Medina Ohio, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one sister, Betsy (Jerry) Dade of San Dimas, California.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Adams Funeral Home at 109 N. Truman Boulevard, Nixa, MO 65714.









