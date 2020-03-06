|
Carolyn "Karen" Bracken
Springfield - Carolyn "Karen" Bracken, 36 passed away in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 in Springfield, Missouri. She was born on June 17,1983 to Robert Yanders and Lavonne Bracken in Gary, Indiana.
She is survived by her parents, her son, Anton Brookshire, Jr, whom is her absolute pride and joy, her brothers Robert Yanders (Jennifer) and Sylvester Yanders (Alondra) and sister Shana Bracken (Walter) as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Karen's passion for life centered on her son, her family and close friends. She loved watching Anton play basketball and they enjoyed their quality time together watching movies, going out to eat or simply taking a drive. Karen always said that her mother was her best friend and that her family was the most important thing to her. She loved to dress up for special occasions and could always coordinate an outfit. She spoke her mind, loved unconditionally, and her smile could light up a room. The family wishes to thank all of those who knew and cared for her.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 9th at 10:00am with the service immediately following at 11:00am at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. There will be a grave side service for family afterwards at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020