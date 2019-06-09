|
Carolyn Elmore
Fair Grove - Carolyn Sue Elmore passed away at Mercy Hospital, May 30, 2019. Carolyn was born to Claude and Ardis Henry at home on The Sun Farm, Parsons, KS, February 26, 1941. She attended Verona High School, Class of 1957. Special friendships made here would last a lifetime.
She married Floyd Elmore, June 15, 1957. They made their home in the State of Kansas. Carolyn enjoyed the time spent with family and friends at the river and lake, fishing and waterskiing. While in Derby KS, a daughter was born. Debbie Sue, November 20, 1961. Carolyn made a good home for her family wherever their travels would take them. In the winter of 1967, they found their forever home. A farm in Clever, MO.
Carolyn was a beautiful, gentle, soft spoken woman. She enjoyed the fellowship found at Clever Baptist Church. Friendships in this town and church would sustain her for her entire life.
Carolyn had a passion for gardening. Vegetables, flowers and of course, the strawberries. Many friends and family benefited from her amazing strawberry patch. Literally hundreds of pints and quarts were put up from the bounty. Her strawberry freezer jam was legendary. The recipe has been passed down, daughter to granddaughter. She poured her energy and love into raising her only daughter, and her granddaughters whom she loved and adored. She leaves a rich legacy that will be remembered and cherished. Carolyn also worked and retired from JCPenney. Again, friendships made and treasured.
After she retired, Carolyn cared for her husband Floyd, until his death in 2010. She moved to Pebblecreek in Springfield and cared for her great-grandchildren when they were born, including a set of twin boys. No one was as good with babies as Granny. Her granddaughters and great-grandchildren were truly the light of her life. Her neighbors at Pebblecreek were part of her family.
In August of 2018, she joined the family of Assisted Living at Maranatha, where she enjoyed the love and compassion of friends and incredible staff.
Her survivors include, brother, Corbitte Henry of Pahrump, NV; daughter, Debbie Sue, husband Mark Bridges of Fair Grove, MO.; Granddaughter, Nichole, husband Clint McLemore, great-grandchildren, Sara, Lucy, Marcus and William of Springfield, MO; Granddaughter, Colette, husband Jon Alspaw, great-granddaughter, Addison, of Republic. The Elmore Family, the Henry family, a host of nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends.
A memorial will be held in her honor, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Meadors Funeral Home, Clever, MO. Visitation 4:00 to 5:00, with the service from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Carolyn, may be made to Harmony House, 3404 E Ridgeview St. Springfield, Missouri 65804. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019