Jacksonville, FL - Carolyn Lee Harper, 61, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away February 11, 2019 at her home in Springfield, MO with her husband Rodney Anderson and children Brandon Harper, Benjamin Harper, and Ashley Herd at her bedside. Along with her sister Robin Hagen and her daughter Shannon Wilson. She leaves behind a large, loving family who will miss her bright, funny and beautiful soul. She will always be a reassure to us. She was known for her warm hugs and loving heart. She loved to read books, make quilts, and cook. Her memorial will be held at Central Baptist Church at 2148 N. National Ave. Springfield, MO on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Friends and family welcome between 12-1pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 15, 2019
