Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
Carolyn Napolitano Obituary
Carolyn Napolitano

Battlefield - Carolyn Sue Napolitano passed away July 25, 2019 at the age of 67.

She is survived by her husband Mike, three step-children, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Carolyn was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 30 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday July 29 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019
