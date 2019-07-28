|
Carolyn Napolitano
Battlefield - Carolyn Sue Napolitano passed away July 25, 2019 at the age of 67.
She is survived by her husband Mike, three step-children, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Carolyn was an active member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday July 30 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. burial will be at Hazelwood Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday July 29 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019