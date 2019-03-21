Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Carolyn S. Uzzell

Springfield, Mo. - Carolyn S. Uzzell, age 79, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away at home on March 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by Husband Billy J. Uzzell, Sr.; Mother Ruth Lott Davis; Father Merritt Davis; and Sister Ruth Lawson.

She is survived by Billy J. Uzzell, Jr. and wife, Laura; Catharine R. Barrett and husband, Ronnie; and David Uzzell and wife, Rachal; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will take place under the auspices of Greenlawn North Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 21, 2019
