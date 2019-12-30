|
Carolyn Sue Anderson
Springfield, MO. - Carolyn Sue Anderson, of Springfield, went to rest in the arms of her Savior on December 19, 2019. Carolyn was born on March 13, 1956 in Springfield to Richard and Dorlis Anderson.
In 1972 she married Lawrence (Sonny) White then later married Steve Johnson. She attended Hillcrest High School. Carolyn was a mother, and grandmother. She raised two sons, Michael White and Harold (Curtis) White. When she was younger she worked in a garment factory, then she owned upholstery shop in Kimberling City, Missouri where she made boat covers and tents. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, and hanging out with friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Michael and Jennifer White, Curtis and Sarah White, and five grandchildren, Cody White, Hope White, Karlie White, Kevin White, and Jordan White.
Funeral Services will be held at 10am, Thursday, Jan 2, 2019. at Greenlawn North, 3506 N National Ave, Springfield. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Bolivar, MO.. Visitation will be from 9am - 10am before services Thursday, at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020