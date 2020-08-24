Carolyn Sue Hendrix
Springfield - In loving memory of Carolyn Sue Hendrix, born April 15, 1939 in Ava, Missouri at the home of her parents Roscoe and Wilma Haynes.
Carolyn passed from this life into eternity on August 22, 2020 in her own home in Springfield, Missouri and was 81 years young.
Carolyn had nine brothers and sisters. She graduated from Ava High School and was baptized at First Baptist Church, Springfield, Missouri in 1964.
Carolyn and Jerry Hendrix were married September 12, 1957 and lived in Springfield Missouri, together they had four children. Jerry proceeded Carolyn in death after 18 years of marriage.
Our mother was a homemaker and cared for many children babysitting. All "her kids" called her "Grandma Carolyn" because of her big heart and love for each of them. She made sure all her kids never went without plenty of attention, good home-cooked meals, and lots of love.
Carolyn was proceeded in death by her parents Roscoe and Wilma Hayes, brothers Clyde Haynes, Gerald Haynes, Charles Haynes, an infant sibling, her firstborn son John William Hendrix, and long-time friend Steve Muchmore.
Survivors include brothers Jackie (Ruth) Haynes, Larry (Vivian) Haynes, Ronnie (Judith) Haynes, sisters Jeanette George, Juanita Goings, and Becky (Bryan) Plunkett, daughter Deliana (Don) White, Connie Hendrix, and son David (Stephine) Hendrix. Carolyn's grandchildren are Jason Vestal, Amanda Cozee, Jeremy Linderman and Haley and Heather Hendrix. Great grandchildren are Lylah and Liam Vestal, Alexis Cozee and Anna Cozee along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday August 26, 2020 in Herman Lohmeyer Funeral Home, Springfield MO. Funeral service will be at 10 am Thursday, August 27, 2020 in the funeral home with burial to follow in Mathis Cemetery near Niangua, MO.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing ordinances issued by the city of Springfield, please understand there will be a limit of 50 visitors inside at one time and facial masks are required.
On behalf of Carolyn's immediate family, we wish to extend our heartfelt gratitude for honoring our mother's memory.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
