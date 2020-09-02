Carolyn Sue Kissinger-Roberts
Springfield - Carolyn Kissinger-Roberts, born December 1, 1950, passed away on August 28th after complications from heart surgery. Her husband Philip was by her side.
She was an OR/RN retired from Cox Hospital where she worked at the Surgery Center from the day it opened. She formed many strong and lasting friendships there. Fellow nurses and doctors loved and respected her alike. Carolyn was known for her strong work ethic and her dynamic personality. She never gave less than one hundred percent.
She is survived by the husband of 26 years, Philip Roberts; her two sisters, Linda Lancaster and husband Gary; and Jill Moran and husband Ed. Also surviving are her beloved yorkies Bailey, Yadi, Fred and Finn.
Carolyn's first husband, Steven Kissinger and her mother Nell Manning preceeded her in death.
She has been cremated and will be buried at a private graveside service at a later date beside her mother and grandmother at White Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial contributions could be made to Ozark Food Harvest or the Pregnancy Care Center.