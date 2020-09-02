I am so very sorry. Carolyn has been MY rock the last few weeks during my sudden heart issue diagnosis. Her and I have communicated almost daily and were looking forward to having a healthy heart reunion once this was over for us both. I feel lost without her and her wisdom and guidance. We both tried to comfort the other when there were no answers to our situations. We worked together for many years and she loved giving advise even when not solicited but it was right on target. She left too soon and so unexpectedly and I feel part of my heart gone so I can only feel just a small part of how her family is feeling. I did not go see her in the hospital because I did not want to remember her that way. I still hear her voice, her laugh and can see her the way I want to remember her.

Julia Weaver

Coworker