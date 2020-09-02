1/1
Carolyn Sue Kissinger-Roberts
1950 - 2020
Carolyn Sue Kissinger-Roberts

Springfield - Carolyn Kissinger-Roberts, born December 1, 1950, passed away on August 28th after complications from heart surgery. Her husband Philip was by her side.

She was an OR/RN retired from Cox Hospital where she worked at the Surgery Center from the day it opened. She formed many strong and lasting friendships there. Fellow nurses and doctors loved and respected her alike. Carolyn was known for her strong work ethic and her dynamic personality. She never gave less than one hundred percent.

She is survived by the husband of 26 years, Philip Roberts; her two sisters, Linda Lancaster and husband Gary; and Jill Moran and husband Ed. Also surviving are her beloved yorkies Bailey, Yadi, Fred and Finn.

Carolyn's first husband, Steven Kissinger and her mother Nell Manning preceeded her in death.

She has been cremated and will be buried at a private graveside service at a later date beside her mother and grandmother at White Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions could be made to Ozark Food Harvest or the Pregnancy Care Center.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 30, 2020
I am so very sorry. Carolyn has been MY rock the last few weeks during my sudden heart issue diagnosis. Her and I have communicated almost daily and were looking forward to having a healthy heart reunion once this was over for us both. I feel lost without her and her wisdom and guidance. We both tried to comfort the other when there were no answers to our situations. We worked together for many years and she loved giving advise even when not solicited but it was right on target. She left too soon and so unexpectedly and I feel part of my heart gone so I can only feel just a small part of how her family is feeling. I did not go see her in the hospital because I did not want to remember her that way. I still hear her voice, her laugh and can see her the way I want to remember her.
Julia Weaver
Coworker
