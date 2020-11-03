1/1
Carolyn Sue (Welch) Miller
1935 - 2020
Carolyn Sue (Welch) Miller

Nixa - Carolyn Sue (Welch) Miller of Nixa, MO passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020.

Sue was born on September 30, 1935 in Kingman, KS, the daughter of Mary Madeline (Grove) and John Norman (Ben) Welch of rural Conway Springs, KS. She graduated from Conway Springs High School in 1953 and received a BSN from the University of Kansas (KU) in 1957. She began her nursing career at KU Medical Center before moving to the University of Missouri Medical Center in Columbia, MO. There, she met a young pharmacist who would become her husband and life-long partner, Walter T. Miller, Jr. Sue and Walt were married in 1961.

Sue is survived by her loving family, husband Walt, daughters Susan (Richard) Korchak and Melanie (Vito) Quaglia, granddaughters Kathryn, Kristen and Serena, sister Becky (Gary) Watts, and nephews and nieces.

She will be remembered for her pride in serving as an RN, her quick wit, love of reading, morning walks and travel in retirement, and her winning Rummikub skills.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Imperial, MO.




Published in News-Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
