Catherine Carr
Catherine Carr

Springfield - Catherine Carr, 86, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Elfindale Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R Carr, two sisters, Rose and Mary and a brother Frank of Liverpool England. Catherine is survived by two sons, John and wife Cheryl, Mark and wife Kelly and a daughter Rebecca. All of Springfield. four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 2, 2020 at 11:00 am in White Chapel Memorial Gardens






Published in News-Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
