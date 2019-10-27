|
|
Catherine Reginia Sifford
Springfield, MO. - Catherine Regina Sifford 71, Springfield, MO. passed away Friday, October 25, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Springfield, MO. on August 2, 1948 to William Preston and Joy Regina (Dawson) Henry. She was a long time member of Crossway Baptist Church, where she was very active as a Sunday School teacher, teaching at her church, as well as teaching a class in her home.
Catherine was preceded in death by her mother, Joy, her husband, Gary, and her brother, William P. Henry Jr. She is survived by her father, Preston Henry, a brother, Todd Henry and his wife, Deneau, and a sister, Elaine Gazaway. She is also survived by 4-nephews, 2-nieces, 2 great-nephews, 2-great-nieces and one great-great nephew.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Greenlawn funeral Home North. Visitation will be from Noon to 1:00 p.m. before the services. Burial will be at a later date, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cox Medical Center Oncology & Hematology Department.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019