Services
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO 65616
(417) 334-3670
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:30 PM
Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home
1638 E State Highway 76
Branson, MO 65616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Bierman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Jo Bierman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Jo Bierman Obituary
Cathy Jo Bierman

Branson - Cathy Jo Bierman of Branson, MO passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family's love. Cathy was born on September 23, 1960 in Des Moines, Iowa to her parents James and Jean (Punelli) Niffenegger. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School.

Cathy was preceded in death by her father James E Niffenegger. She is survived by her loving husband Mike Bierman, her son Robert Raymond Jr, daughter Jennifer Raymond, granddaughter Bella Raymond, sisters Carla (Karl) Estermann, Christin Stamper, Susan (Chris) Palso and a many extended family and friends.

Nothing mattered more to Cathy than her family. She loved spending time fishing or sitting at the lake with her husband Mike and any family that would come to visit. She cherished the time spent with her beloved granddaughter Bella, cooking and making crafts.

A celebration of Life was held Saturday October 19, 2019 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cox S. Hospital in Springfield for their loving care of Cathy.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now