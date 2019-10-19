|
Cathy Jo Bierman
Branson - Cathy Jo Bierman of Branson, MO passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 surrounded by her family's love. Cathy was born on September 23, 1960 in Des Moines, Iowa to her parents James and Jean (Punelli) Niffenegger. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School.
Cathy was preceded in death by her father James E Niffenegger. She is survived by her loving husband Mike Bierman, her son Robert Raymond Jr, daughter Jennifer Raymond, granddaughter Bella Raymond, sisters Carla (Karl) Estermann, Christin Stamper, Susan (Chris) Palso and a many extended family and friends.
Nothing mattered more to Cathy than her family. She loved spending time fishing or sitting at the lake with her husband Mike and any family that would come to visit. She cherished the time spent with her beloved granddaughter Bella, cooking and making crafts.
A celebration of Life was held Saturday October 19, 2019 at Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson, Mo.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cox S. Hospital in Springfield for their loving care of Cathy.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019