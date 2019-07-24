|
Cathy Lile
Springfield - Etta Catherine "Cathy" Lile was born on September 4, 1940, the daughter of George W. & Etta C. (Mears) Yocham, in Flippin, Ark. and passed away on July 17, 2019 in Springfield, Mo. at the age of 78 years. She was preceded death by her parents, five sisters, Ila Dean Payne (Verdon), Blanche Graddy (Buford), Bobbie Williams (AC), Sue Dunn, Betty Sherman; three brothers, Little George, Murphy and Dayle Yocham, and brother in law Arnold Lile. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband Norman Earl Lile, who she was united in marriage on Nov. 27, 1960. She is also survived by her daughter
Brenda L. Cook and husband Lenny, her son Lesley N. Lile, DPM, grandchildren Jessica Lile, William Lile and Sabrina, Rachel Crawford and husband Ethan and great grandson Obadiah Crawford. Also surviving, brother in law Joe Sherman, sisters in law Judy Quackenbush (Allen), Carol Parker (Kim), Nancy Lile and Carol Blevins (Brian), mother in law Myrt Oswald (Al) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Cathy graduated from Wheatland High School in 1957 and earned her BS in Elementary education from SMS in 1960. Cathy taught first grade for 31 years mostly at Cowden Elementary in Springfield. Cathy loved children and wanted each and every student to succeed. After Cathy and Earl retired they traveled to Colorado, Florida, Canada, Newfoundland and New Brunswick. They saw Niagara Falls and traveled into Maine, Vermont, and Boston, New York then down to Washington D.C. They also took a Caribbean cruise and went to Hawaii. Cathy was also a huge sports fan and loved the Kansas City Chiefs and MSU Bears boys & girls basketball. She held Bears season tickets for several years.
The door to their home was always open and when you came in you were handed a glass of ice tea. She never met a stranger because when she met you, you were her friend. She loved unconditionally and wanted everyone to get along! She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. She was the glue that held us together. She was loved by so many and will be sorely missed.
Visitation for Cathy will be from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, with services to follow at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Foundation for the Springfield Public Schools. http://www.supportsps.org
Published in the News-Leader from July 24 to July 28, 2019