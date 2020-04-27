Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Cecelia Adeline Davis

Cecelia Adeline Davis Obituary
Cecelia Adeline Davis

Springfield, MO. - Cecelia Adeline Davis 93, Springfield, MO. passed away April 25, 2020. She was born in North Hampton, Mass. but was an area resident, for many years.She was a retired Nurses Aide for Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Pisgah cemetery, near Dixon, MO. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
