Cecelia K. Ray
Springfield - Cecelia K. Ray, 98, of Springfield, MO passed away May 2, 2020. She was born December 30, 1921 in Milo, KS, the daughter of Lena (Gronewoller) and Clarence Smith.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish for 63 years and was involved in many ministries. Cecelia was a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Nursing Corp and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS and O'Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, MO during WWII. She was a nurse at St. John's Hospital for approximately 10 years. She was an avid bridge, canasta, and card club member.
Cecelia and her husband, Leroy Ray were married for 62 years, before he passed away.
She is survived by sons, Steven (Katheryn) Ray of Rockford, MI and David (Karen) Ray of Springfield, MO; daughter, Cindy (David) Smith of Springfield, MO; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services were held in Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Council of the Blind.
Published in the News-Leader on May 10, 2020