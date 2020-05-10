Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia K. Ray


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia K. Ray Obituary
Cecelia K. Ray

Springfield - Cecelia K. Ray, 98, of Springfield, MO passed away May 2, 2020. She was born December 30, 1921 in Milo, KS, the daughter of Lena (Gronewoller) and Clarence Smith.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish for 63 years and was involved in many ministries. Cecelia was a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Nursing Corp and was stationed at Fort Riley, KS and O'Reilly General Hospital in Springfield, MO during WWII. She was a nurse at St. John's Hospital for approximately 10 years. She was an avid bridge, canasta, and card club member.

Cecelia and her husband, Leroy Ray were married for 62 years, before he passed away.

She is survived by sons, Steven (Katheryn) Ray of Rockford, MI and David (Karen) Ray of Springfield, MO; daughter, Cindy (David) Smith of Springfield, MO; 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside services were held in Resurrection Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Missouri Council of the Blind.
Published in the News-Leader on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -