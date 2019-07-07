Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Cecil Jones
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
Cecil Jones


1934 - 2019
Cecil Jones

Rogersville - Cecil Jones, 85, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in Cox Medical Center South.

He was born on February 19, 1934 in Rogersville, the son of the late Ulva and Viola (Cornett) Jones. He was united in marriage June 12, 1954 to Doris Jean Cruise.

Cecil held various construction positions throughout his career and lastly became a successful home builder. He was an active member of Mid-America Cougar Club and Studebaker Drivers Club. He enjoyed collecting classic Cougars and Studebakers, going to car shows, wood-working, and tinkering in his shop on his cars or his latest wood-working project.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, May Harris and a granddaughter, Rachel Cornelison.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris, three daughters, Vicki Jones and Kevin Wright, of Seymour, Teresa and Blev Underwood of Red Lodge, MT, Elana and David Cornelison of Rogersville; eight grandchildren, Rusty Christian, Misty Haskins, Jared Underwood, Jessica Cooper, Brian Cornelison and Amber Cornelison; six great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, Clyde Jones, LeEtta McCroskey, Marsella and Garrel O'Connor, and Ivyonn and Joe Galloway, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will follow in Holland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 6 - 8:00 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fair Haven Children's Home, 3132 N. Fair Haven Loop, Strafford, MO 65757.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on July 7, 2019
