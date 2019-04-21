Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
on Southwood Rd.
View Map
Springfield - Cecil Harold Kerby of Springfield, MO, passed away at Mercy Hospital on April 18, 2019 at the age of 97. He had lived the past 4 years at Mount Vernon Veterans Home. Cecil was born in Woodward County, Oklahoma to Walter and Ollie Kerby in 1922. He served in the Army Air Force as a pilot during WWII. After the war, he earned a pharmacy degree from Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma. He was a pharmacist in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. Cecil was a top sales representative for ER Squibb and Sons for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kay; brother, Nyle of Lakewood, CA; and his daughters, Mary Ann Asfahl (Paul) of Winter Garden, FL and Nancy Kerby of Houston, TX; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; step-children, Kathleen Wirt of Los Angeles, CA and Russ Robinson of Springfield, MO.

Graveside services will be officiated by Dr. Danny Chisholm at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery on Southwood Rd. Memorials may be made to University Heights Baptist Church Foundation, or The Gideon's.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Veterans Home, Hospice Intrepid and Mercy Hospital for the care he received.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019
