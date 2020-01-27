|
|
Cephas Major Close III
Springfield - Cephas Major Close III, was born on August 14, 1930, to Cephas Major Close and Annie Ware Close in Springfield, MO. He died on January 25, 2020. He had one sister, Annette Close Pennell, who preceded him in death.
He was an avid learner, enjoying his high school years at Greenwood Laboratory School, where he lettered in football, basketball, tennis and track. After graduating from Harvard with a degree in Economics, he served two years in the Navy during the Korean War, after which he studied in London. He then returned to Springfield to join the family business.
He married Marthe Drummond in 1957 and was the proud father of Anne Marie, Mary Elizabeth and Joseph Major. Major eagerly coached Joe and his friends in basketball at the Boys' Club and was an enthusiastic supporter of girls' basketball, tennis and Lassies for his daughters at Parkview. Major's yard was the gathering place for Meadowmere Place kids to get informal coaching in basketball and softball. His ferocity on the tennis and handball courts was legendary!
His special academic interest was History, compelling him to earn a Master's Degree from Southwest Missouri State. His knowledge of History was deepened and shared as an adjunct professor at SMS and Drury. Major was instrumental in the formation of the Institute for Mature Learners at Drury. He also served on the Boards of Urban Renewal, Springfield National Bank and YMCA.
In honor of their father, Major and Annette purchased land adjoining Nathanael Greene Park which they gave to Springfield Greene County Parks. Major and crew, Dr. Stanley Horsch, Dr. William Roston and Robert Childress were the passionate laborers who helped develop Close Memorial Park and Friends of the Garden. Major later received the Gift of Time Award from the Council of Churches for his contributions of land and labor. In his later years, Major and Marthe visited the park daily, appreciating the enthusiastic volunteer effort that created and sustains a place for Springfieldians to enjoy the beauty of nature.
Major is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marthe, daughters Anne Iler (Steve), Elizabeth Coverdell (Ron) and son Joe Close (Julie), along with grandchildren Jennifer Thompson (Jay), Joe Nash (Molly Dyer), Blaine Iler (Lauren), Molly Iler, Major, Max and Mason Close; great-grandchildren, Layla, Nash and Meadow Thompson, Jackson Nash, Brooklyn, Andrew and William Iler; brother-in-law Robert Pennell and nieces Allison Pennell and Ruth Ann Pennell.
The Close Family is so appreciative of the loving care provided by CeCe and the Arbors at Lakewood staff, as well as Intrepid Hospice.
Per Major's request, no funeral is planned: however, the family will be at the Botanical Center, located at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2200 South Scenic on Saturday, February 1 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to greet friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of the Garden, 2200 South Scenic, Springfield, MO 65807. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020