Chad Michael Miller
Rogersville - Chad Michael Miller, 31 years of age, passed away on October 3, 2019, due to a vehicle accident. He was born on May 2, 1988, to Kay Jean (Matthews) and Rickie Don Miller in Springfield, MO.
He graduated from Logan-Rogersville High School, Rogersville, MO, then went onto Missouri State University, Springfield, MO, to complete a bachelor's degree. At the time of his passing, Chad worked in residential construction.
Chad enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents: Kay and Rick; brother: Ryan and his wife, Jennifer; two precious nieces who whom he loved dearly: Juliet and Ada Miller; aunt: Vicky Taylor; aunt and uncle: Steve and Sherry Miller; cousins: Kalli (Matt) Robison, Kodi Taylor, Korey Taylor, and Jayden Robison; and his soul companion: Bogey.
Chad had a big heart and loved helping people. He continues helping people even after his passing with being an organ donor. Chad is remembered for having an infectious smile. He will be very dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He loved his animals so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to C.A.R.E. - Castaway Animals Rescue Effort: 1328 West Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65807 - carerescue.org - #417-875-6565. And in honor of Chad's sister-in-law Jennifer, memorial donations may also be made to Team ANA 417 for acoustic neuroma awareness - teamana417.org - PO Box 16, Republic, MO 65738 - #417-343-9466.
A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 2210 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO, under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019