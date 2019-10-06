Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
2210 W. Republic Road
Springfield, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad Michael Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad Michael Miller Obituary
Chad Michael Miller

Rogersville - Chad Michael Miller, 31 years of age, passed away on October 3, 2019, due to a vehicle accident. He was born on May 2, 1988, to Kay Jean (Matthews) and Rickie Don Miller in Springfield, MO.

He graduated from Logan-Rogersville High School, Rogersville, MO, then went onto Missouri State University, Springfield, MO, to complete a bachelor's degree. At the time of his passing, Chad worked in residential construction.

Chad enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing, and riding motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents: Kay and Rick; brother: Ryan and his wife, Jennifer; two precious nieces who whom he loved dearly: Juliet and Ada Miller; aunt: Vicky Taylor; aunt and uncle: Steve and Sherry Miller; cousins: Kalli (Matt) Robison, Kodi Taylor, Korey Taylor, and Jayden Robison; and his soul companion: Bogey.

Chad had a big heart and loved helping people. He continues helping people even after his passing with being an organ donor. Chad is remembered for having an infectious smile. He will be very dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He loved his animals so in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to C.A.R.E. - Castaway Animals Rescue Effort: 1328 West Sunshine Street, Springfield, MO 65807 - carerescue.org - #417-875-6565. And in honor of Chad's sister-in-law Jennifer, memorial donations may also be made to Team ANA 417 for acoustic neuroma awareness - teamana417.org - PO Box 16, Republic, MO 65738 - #417-343-9466.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, October 8, 2019, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 2210 W. Republic Road, Springfield, MO, under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now