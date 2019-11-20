|
|
Charlene Greiner
Springfield - A visitation service for A. Charlene Greiner, 68, will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Three years after being diagnosed with Stage 4 Cancer, Charlene passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her three children, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home.
She was born August 16, 1951, at West Plains, Missouri, to Charles Edward Phelps, Sr. and Agnes Phelps. Charlene loved her family; her kids and grandchildren were her life. She loved unapologetically fiercely and loved to play the slots with her close friends. Charlene was proud of being a Zizzer and loved West Plains so much that she drove from Springfield to West Plains to have her children. At the end of the day the most important things to her were her family and friends.
She is survived by three children, Rick Greiner and wife, Tracy, Springfield, Missouri, Karl Greiner and wife, Dana, Jacksonville, Florida and Lynette Greiner, Springfield, Missouri; four grandchildren, Kennedy, Kelsey, Maia and Lily Greiner; one brother, Charles Edward Phelps, Jr., and wife, Jeanne Phelps; two nieces, Jeanne Harris and husband, Robert and Joi McNeley-Phelps and husband, Jack; and great-niece and great-nephews, Matthew, Erin and Evan.
Her parents and two nephews, Chuck and Andy, preceded her in death.
A visitation service will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, Missouri. A private burial will be in the Oak Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Springfield or the Harlin Museum of West Plains and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019