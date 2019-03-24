|
|
Charlene L. Whittaker
Springfield - On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Charlene L. Whittaker, loving wife, grandmother and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 88.
Charlene was born on August 4, 1930 in Lampe, MO to Walter and Nora Clark. On May 15, 1949, she married Melvin Whittaker. They raised two sons, Gregory and Scott, and one daughter, Angela. Charlene worked in retail for over 15 years at Venture in Springfield, MO.
Charlene was a generous, happy-go-lucky person with a big heart and a big laugh. She loved reading the Bible, singing, fishing, and playing games. She loved her family unconditionally and will be missed dearly.
Charlene was proceeded in death by her parents; her brother Kenneth Clark; her son and his wife, Scott and Patricia Whittaker; and grandson Matthew Whittaker. She is survived by her eldest son Gregory and his wife Leslye Whittaker, Ozark; her daughter Angela and her husband David Nevill, Springfield; her granddaughter Whitney and her husband Ben Wallace, Los Angeles, CA; her granddaughter Mackenzie and her husband Francois Larivière, Nashville, TN; her granddaughters, Tessa Beaver and Bridgette Whittaker, Springfield; her grandson Brian Whittaker, Springfield and seven great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South, 441 W. Battlefield, with Rick Clark officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1 PM at Blue Eye Cemetery, Blue Eye, MO.
Visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Sunday March 24, 2019 in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 24, 2019