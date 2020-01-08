|
Charles (Bud) Cromer
Springfield - Charles Cromer (Bud) Jr., age 87, of Springfield, Missouri passed away in Mercy Hospital on January 6, 2020.
Charles was born on January 2, 1933 in Springfield, Missouri to parents Charles and Francis Cromer. Bud enlisted in the Army and served in the Korean War. He later moved to Camdenton, Missouri where he met and married his wife Norma Lee Randolph on June 6, 1970.
To his family and friends Bud was known to be a hardworking family man. He loved spending time with ones close to him, was a devoted Jehovah Witness, and enjoyed working various and extensive jobs. He was well known in Camdenton for working and later retiring as a School Bus Driver.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Francis Cromer, brothers; Oscar, Fred and Art, his sisters; Cleta, Fern and Goldie, along with a grandson, Buddy.
He is survived by his loving wife Norma Cromer and his children; Karen Mitchel, Carla Tibbits, Dan Cromer, Shawn and AnnaLee Cromer, Leigh and Craig Patterson, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren, many loved furry friends and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and close friends.
A memorial service for Charles Cromer will be held at 5:30 pm on January 10, 2020 in Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 3286 S State Rte N, Republic, MO 65738.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020