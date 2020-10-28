1/2
Charles E. Henderson
Charles E Henderson

Charles "Red" Henderson went to be with his Lord & Savior on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 84. He was born on May 14, 1936 in Collins, MO to Neal and Gertrude Marshall Henderson. He was saved August 7, 1956 and was an active member of Park Crest Baptist Church for 47 years. He was an army veteran and worked for Frisco/Burlington Northern Railroad for all of his career. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Doris, his son-in-law (Ray), his sons Darren (Jennifer), Phillip (Krystal), his daughter Renee, his grandchildren Corbin (Heaven), Lauren (Isaac), Cason, Jake, Braden, Dagim, Olivia, Jackson, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his three brothers Bill, Marshall, and Bobby, his two sisters Betty Bell and Karen, and his beloved daughter Shelly Mwamakula. Charles had a wonderful smile and had the kindest heart you'd ever meet. He loved his family, trains, morel mushroom hunting, and was an avid sports lover for all Missouri teams. He will be deeply missed as he was loved by so many. Services are organized by Walnut Lawn Funeral home in Springfield, MO, and a private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Collins, MO.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
