|
|
Charles "Ed" Edward Loving
Springfield - Charles "Ed" Edward Loving passed away on May 10th, 2020 at the age of 76. Born and raised in Springfield, MO, he spent over 40 years working with Frisco/Burlington Northern Railroad where he loved his job as a locomotive engineer. During retirement, he enjoyed driving for Enterprise where he developed many great friendships along the way. Anyone who knows Ed knows that he lived his life to the fullest and had an 'Ed-ism' for everything. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially at Table Rock Lake where you would typically find him watching a St. Louis Cardinals game on the Parrot Head porch or taking care of his boat 'Easy Lovin'. It goes without mentioning that always by his side was one of his dog companions. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Ferrell Loving. He is survived by his longtime partner, Susie Squires; sister Beverly Holladay; daughter Lisa Yoakam and her husband Jeff; son David Loving and his wife Kristina; granddaughter Allison Porter and her husband Blake; grandson Coleman Loving; and granddaughter Lauren Gill and her husband Guy; and many other close family and friends. Due to the current circumstances, a private burial will be held in Maple Park Cemetery, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue One Animal Shelter, 1927B E Bennett St., Springfield, MO 65804, https://rescueonespringfield.com/donate.
Published in the News-Leader from May 14 to May 15, 2020