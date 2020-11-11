Charles (the Chuckster) Edward McGinnis



Charles (the Chuckster) Edward McGinnis, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6th in the arms of his loving wife of 54 years, Darlene. The Chuckster's most important mission in life was to create truly memorable experiences for his family and closest friends. He gave nearly everyone in his life a nickname. If you were lucky, you got two nicknames. And he didn't just greet you with your nickname, he yelled it when you walked into the room. For some, he wrote a personalized song that he sang to you every time you walked in the door. He poked fun at everything in life noticing the little things that others often missed. He loved fast food pointing out every BK that he passed and was always 'checking out the hoots' on the menu.



The Chuckster was survived by his wife, Putz/Puty, and their three children: Poo and his wife Mon of Springfield; Lip/Cricko and his wife JuJu of St Louis; and SoobySobby and her husband (and now his third son and golfing pal) Brady of Springfield. The Chuckster is survived by seven grandchildren: PrettyBritty (24), GrandpaBoyeee (22), ChloBird (16), Grandson (11), Grandson (9), Grandson (8), and Grandson (5) (this isn't a typo). The Chuckster is also survived by his sister, Tister.



The Chuckster was a US Army veteran having the distinction of serving in the Honor Guard in Washington D.C., which made him the disciplinarian and perfectionist that carried him throughout his life. The Chuckster took great pride in learning becoming an FAA-certified private pilot and often said he could operate any vehicle as he held licenses to drive semi-trucks, motorcycles, boats and even operated tanks while in the Army. He was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed playing with The Boys, a seemingly ever expanding group of guys at his club (there are literally too many nicknames to list here and we didn't want to risk missing anyone, but if you have ever felt a strategically placed putter during your backswing that caused your drive to go wildly off-course, then you are a part of this group - he loved playing with you guys and we thank each of you for that). The Chuckster loved outdoor activities like boating, fishing, riding motorcycles, and even yardwork. Most importantly, the Chuckster was dedicated to his family. He was the brightest, guiding light during his life; we don't expect this to change as he will continue to be our guardian angel. No traditional funeral services will be held at this time.









