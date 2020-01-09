|
|
Charles F. Kiefer, Jr.
Springfield - Charles Franklin Kiefer Jr. passed away on January 7, 2020. Charles received his Juris Doctorate from University of Missouri Kansas City and retired in 2003 from his firm Daniel, Powell and Kiefer.
He was a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder.
Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kiefer. He is survived by his sisters Judith Corigliano and Mary Jane Wognar and his daughters Stephanie Widner and Kristin Walker and his grandchildren Joshua, Caleb and Grace Walker and Zoe Widner.
The visitation will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10am at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church with the burial immediately following at Bellview Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you kindly donate to Harmony House.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020