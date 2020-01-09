Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Kiefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Kiefer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Kiefer Jr. Obituary
Charles F. Kiefer, Jr.

Springfield - Charles Franklin Kiefer Jr. passed away on January 7, 2020. Charles received his Juris Doctorate from University of Missouri Kansas City and retired in 2003 from his firm Daniel, Powell and Kiefer.

He was a member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon and elder.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kiefer. He is survived by his sisters Judith Corigliano and Mary Jane Wognar and his daughters Stephanie Widner and Kristin Walker and his grandchildren Joshua, Caleb and Grace Walker and Zoe Widner.

The visitation will be held on Friday January 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, and the funeral service will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10am at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church with the burial immediately following at Bellview Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you kindly donate to Harmony House.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -