Charles HackettSpringfield - Charles Eli Hackett, 86, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away July 8, 2020, in his home. Charles was born in Portland, Arkansas, to James & Katie (Rawls) Hackett on January 9, 1934.He attended Lakeside High School and went on to Southwestern AG University. Charles became an ordained minister in 1957 and traveled as an Evangelist before marrying the love of his life Dixie Cowgill on November 9, 1957. Charles pastored in Lafayette, Indiana from 1962 - 1991 at the First Assembly of God. He was the Youth DCap from 1961 - 1963 and Assistant Superintendent from 1970 - 1991 for the Indiana District. Charles was the Executive Director of the US Missions from 1991 - 2005 and under his leadership was the Chi Alpha, Teen Challenge, Intercultural Ministries, Church Planting, MAPS, RV and Chaplaincy. Charles ministered on all 7 continents during his ministry.Charles and Dixie loved to vacation at their favorite vacation spot in Maui every year. He loved to play scrabble and dominos and enjoyed time with friends and family.Charles was married to his beautiful wife Dixie for 62 ½ years. He was Dixie's husband, HERO, and best friend. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved people and could remember everyone's name he met. He loved encouraging ministers. His number one thing in life is that everyone comes to know the Lord and he sees them all in heaven. He will be waiting at the gates to welcome them in.He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dixie, of the home, children, Annette Marie Thompson (Kevin), Gregory Alan Hackett (Lisa), grandchildren, Gregory Tyler Hackett (Tanah), Katie Diane Helstrom (Jake), Robert Charles Hackett (Amber), Clare Marie Haugen (Alex), Luke Michael Thompson, Dana Ruth Thompson, great-grandchildren, James Helstrom, McKenzie Helstrom, Isaiah Hackett, Everett Hackett, Willow Haugen, Amelia Haugen, and two more on the way, Briella Hackett, and Elliott Mable Haugen, one sister, three brothers, and many nieces and nephews.Charles will be missed by all who knew and loved him.The family would like to thank Maranatha for all the care and support Charles received while under their care, and to Integrity Hospice for the remaining time Charles had left with his family.Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. with services to follow at 11:00 A.M. at James River Assembly West Campus.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to AGTS or Convoy of Hope.His arrangements has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home DeGraffenreid - Wood Crematory, Springfield, MO.