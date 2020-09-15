1/1
Charles Hayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Hayes

Springfield - Charles Edward Hayes, 77, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, in Springfield. He was born January 6, 1943 in Rolla, Missouri to Jess Edward Hayes and Evelyn Virginia Hayes (Brumble).

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, and his wife, Joyce Hayes (Schooler).

Charles is survived by his daughter Lisa Phillips (Hayes) and son-in-law, Terry Phillips, of Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Taryn Richardson (Brent) and Presley Phillips (Josh) of Jonesboro, AR; great-grandchildren, Jensen Beard and Channing Beard of Jonesboro, AR; step-children, Amy York (Chris) of Tulsa, OK and Chris Jella of Belle, MO; and step-grandchildren, Cole Jella and Ethan York of Tulsa, OK.

Charles began collecting coins at the age of 14 as a hobby. He eventually made a career of collecting and selling rare coins after retiring from the United States Geological Survey in Rolla, Missouri. In 1988, Charles opened his beloved business, Charles E. Hayes Rare Coins, in Springfield, Missouri. He retired his business in 2019 but continued dealing in coins and offering his appraisal services. Charles was fortunate to make a living buying and selling coins, which was his true passion since childhood.

Charles also worked as a jeweler for many years. He was an avid gun collector, luxury car enthusiast, and dog lover. Charles was known for his dry sense of humor and entertaining phone calls and voicemails. He enjoyed reading crime novels and watching crime shows.

Per his request, services will be private to his immediate family only.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved