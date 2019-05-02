|
Charles Jay (Butch) Freeman
Springfield - Charles Jay (Butch) Freeman, age 78, of Springfield was quietly carried into the arms of Jesus on Monday, April 29 in his home with his wife and daughters by his side.
Visitation for Butch will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8:30 p.m. in the Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole, in Springfield. An Eastern Star memorial service will be presented prior to the visitation at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Celebration of Life services will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell in Springfield. Burial will follow in Brookline Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to South Haven Baptist Church. The complete obituary may be viewed, and personal condolences left at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader on May 2, 2019