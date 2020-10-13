Charles "Chuck" John ReadingerSpringfield - Charles John Readinger, age 84, of Springfield, Missouri passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 surrounded by family at his home after a brief illness.Chuck was born August 13, 1936 to Milton and Louise (Herrig) Readinger in Wall Lake, Iowa, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Atlantic (Iowa) High School in 1954.After a career as a store and district manager for Safeway grocery in Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma;he owned Iola (Kansas) IGA and Food 4 Less in Springfield, Missouri. One accomplishment Chuck was proud of,and honored for,was as a blood and platelet donor. He began donating at age 22, and continued his entire life.He married Jacqueline Frost Readinger on August 24, 1958 and they were blessed with four children and 36 years of marriage. She preceded him in death in 1995.In 2001 he married Judy (Gates) Chapman and she survives at their home. They have always been a very active part of their church. After retirement,Chuck & Judy owned abed & breakfast in Springfield, Missouri. They forever enjoyed the role of host and the fellowship it provided.Other survivors include his four children Michael (Renee) Readinger, Lawrence, Kansas; Diane (Jeff) Dickinson, Nixa, Missouri; Phillip (Dina) Readinger, Springfield, Missouri; Amy Readinger, Springfield, Missouri; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters Lorene Aldag and Lorraine Cohrs, two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth and Dale, and also by his sisters Shirley Readinger and Phyllis Waltemeyer.A celebration of life service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield, Missouri on October 15, 2020 at 11am, with a visitation prior to the service beginning at 10am. Memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2852 S. Dayton Ave, Springfield MO 65807. The service will also be live streamed.His care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home Ltd., DeGraffenreid-Wood Crematory.